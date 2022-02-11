Beeville community comes to its fire department's mutual aid

The Beeville and Bee County communities are rallying around local firefighters as they continue to work the recent rash of nearby fires.

The Coastal Bend has been plagued by fires over the last week, following the recent hard freezes. The freezes kill off vegetation, drying it out and making it more susceptible to catching fire.

On Thursday, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department issued a call on its Facebook page asking for donations of bottled water and other drinks, and individually wrapped snacks to keep crews hydrated and fed while they put out area fires.

The Beeville VFD primarily works in its area, but also helps neighboring counties who need it, such as the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department, who called for mutual aid putting out a large brush fire Thursday.

And just as the Beeville VFD came to their aid, the community immediately also followed suit.

Firefighter Isaiah Montez and apprentice Jonah Puga picked up a pallet of water donated by the Beeville Walmart location not even an hour after the call was put out.

A little more than an hour after that, they received another pallet of water from Blake Fulenwider Dodge and local city councilman Michael Willow Jr.

And a little more than two hours after that, Cool Breezes Services owner Michael Monjaras donated Gatorade and snacks.

When KRIS 6 News reached out to the Beeville VFD on Friday for comment on this story, chief Bill Burris was unable to speak because they were working another fire in Refugio county.