CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Beeville is officially looking for a new police chief.

City Manager John Benson says Chief Robert Bridge announced his retirement earlier this week. Bridge was appointed to leading the force in June of 2017 and had previously spent 25 years with the Corpus Christi Police Department until retiring in 2008. Benson says city officials are awaiting Bridge's official notice.

No word yet over a possible replacement.