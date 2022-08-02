Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beeville a finalist for PetSafe's Bark For Your Park contest

Bark For Your Park.jpg
Courtesy photo
Bark For Your Park.jpg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:14:20-04

Beeville is one of the 30 finalists in the Bark For Your Park contest.

The contest, run by PetSafe, gives money to winning communities to either upgrade or create a new dog park from scratch.

Nine cities will divide up $125,000 in prizes.

Voting is going on now, and is open to anyone 18 years old or older living in the U.S. Voters are allowed to participate once a day.

Recent transplant Dara Carillo started the initiative, and told KRIS 6 News Sunrise's Corderro McMurry that she wants to help bring a dog park to Beeville because she wants her dog, GG, to be able to socialize with other dogs in their community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend