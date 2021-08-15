Bee Co. sheriffs searching for approx. 10 people they believe fled on foot

The Bee County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for about 10 people who fled into the brush after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said on a Facebook post that San Patricio County deputies were in pursuit of a white Chevy truck entering Bee County around 1:50 p.m. They lost sight of the vehicle, and Bee County sheriffs were able to find the vehicle on FM 797, West of FM 888.

They believe about 10 people fled into the brush, and an alert was sent out to residents in the area.

Deputies are still searching for the people who fled, and residents are asked to report any suspicious activity.

