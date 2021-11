CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents area are turning their yards into interactive Winter Wonderlands to help capture the spirit of the holidays.

Dennis Kingsbury, one of our senior photographers, has developed quite the set up at his house on Corpus Christi's south side.

Every item in the display is hand-made, and it keeps growing every year.

You can check it out, every night through Christmas on the 4700 block of Willowick.