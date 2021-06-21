'Beat the Heat' cooling centers opening today in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced several cooling centers to protect residents from the extreme heat expected Monday.

The press conference was held at the Lindale Senior Center, Monday at 11 a.m..

Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo, Council Member Billy Lerma, District 1, City of Corpus Christi, Council Member Ben Molina, District 2, City of Corpus Christi, Rolando Salinas, Reliant Senior Marketing Manager, and Lisa Oliver, Interim Assistant Director Parks & Recreation, City of Corpus Christi Director of Development Services were in attendance.

Beat the Heat locations include:

Broadmoor Senior Center, 1651 Tarlton Dr.

Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner St.

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

Other locations open include senior centers and library locations.

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 826-2330

9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (M-F)

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 826-2345

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M (M-F)

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner 826-2340

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Zavala Activity Center 510 Osage 826-3099

7:30 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library 805 Commanche 826-7055

Mon: 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Tues – Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.Thurs - Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sat: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 826-7055

Mon - Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.Thurs - Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.Sat: 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Janet F. Harte Public Library 2629 Waldron 826-7055

Mon-Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.Sat: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie 826-7055

Mon - Wed: 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.Thur – Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City would also like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Among the tips the Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle. Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler. Take frequent breaks when working outside. Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you. Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention, stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

And for other tips to stay cool from the National Weather Service, check here.