CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, July 25, 2022, 200 box fans will be given away for free at South Bluff Park. It's part of TXU Energy's "Beat the Heat" partnership with the Mission 911 organization, and other community partners. Volunteers will hand out fans from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Any Texans needing help with an energy bill can call 211 or click here and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box.