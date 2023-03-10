Beachgoers encouraged to pay attention to beach flags to understand condition of the water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the spring break season here, Austin Boggess says it's crucial for everyone to follow the beach flag warning system.

“Pay attention to the flag system. Knowing what color flag that we are flying that day will give you an idea of how much caution you should give before you get in the water,” Austin Boggess, Lead Lifeguard at Whitecap Beach said.

Informal signs are found at every entrance of the beaches with information about each flag and its meaning.

Austin said rip currents pose the biggest threat to local beachgoers. These fast-moving currents are created by deep channels in surrounding sandbars. The best way for someone to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to shore until they've broken free.

“A current that is pushing you out, that’s what a rip current basically is, the idea of getting out of the rip current would be to swim parallel to shore and as soon as you are out or your feel like you’re out of that rip current, swim directly to shore,” he said.

Common flag colors used in beach flag warning systems include a green flag for low hazard conditions, a yellow flag for medium hazard conditions, one red flag for high hazard conditions.

"Red we will typically fly on a bigger wave day so we will have either a high wind or a small. Where it's above 3 to 5 feet.”

“Our yellow flag is usually going to be our 1 to 2 feet range as far as the swell size goes and maybe a light wind as well,” he said.

Officials said beachgoers should always be cautious anytime they enter the water whether it is a green flag or a yellow one.

“A green flag would be almost calm seas where you're going to be safe but still caution but be safe getting in the water by using the buddy system," he said.

Rip currents can happen to anyone, even if you follow all the rules, there is still a chance that beachgoer can still get caught in a rip tide.

Austin said when you find yourself in a rip current, you should first remain calm because if you panic, it won’t make the situation better.

Beach flags are determined each day based on a variety of factors, including surf forecasts, weather patterns and lifeguards physically testing the strength of currents.

They city are looking to hire lifeguards. Applications can be submitted through the city's website.

Austin also recommended that people don’t drink and swim because it’s extremely dangerous. For more information about the beach flag warning systems, click here.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.