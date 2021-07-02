Beach safety: How to keep your loved ones safe

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Beaches in Corpus Christi are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend for Independence Day celebrations.

Colleen Simpson, Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Port Aransas, advises beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard, know how to swim, and to pay attention to the flags and what they mean. On days where a red flag is waving Simpson says you shouldn't go deeper than your waist.

Parents are also advised to keep a close eye on their children this weekend and recommend children who are not strong swimmers to wear Coast Guard approved life vests.

Melissa Gummert who brought her three children to the beach with her this weekend says, "I remind my children that they are not yet expert swimmers, and even if they are the ocean is very strong. And I always tell them they have to stay with their grown up, no matter what."

For more beach safety tips the U.S. Life Saving Association offers more on their website: https://www.usla.org/page/safety-tips

