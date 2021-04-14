Be careful of surroundings while taking bluebonnet pictures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State troopers have a warning for you if you plan on taking a family photo in a patch of bluebonnets.

DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley says you run the risk of getting bitten by insects and worse if you're not careful.

Like rattlesnakes.

Brandley urges you to be careful and observant when taking your picture.

Something else that pops up during bluebonnet picture season are fires from cars parking on dry grassy areas.

So be careful -- and diligent -- if you are looking for that special Texas spring picture involving bluebonnets.