BBB warns Coastal Bend residents about phone scam targeting bank customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a telephone scam circulating in the Coastal Bend area.

Scammers are calling people, posing as their bank. They claim there is fraudulent activity on your account, then request confidential personal information, such as your debit card or account number.

"So this is a phone call that a lot of people are receiving," Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau said.

Galan says banks never call their customers to request that information.

"Your bank is not going to call you unsolicited, right?" Galan said.

The scam is becoming increasingly difficult to detect, as scammers can spoof phone numbers to make calls appear as though they are coming from a legitimate bank.

"We have a lot of AI of course..." Galan said.

Artificial intelligence also helps scammers sound more convincing by allowing them to follow a script and use precise banking terminology.

If you receive one of these calls, the BBB says to hang up immediately.

"Definitely don't participate in the communication of that phone call," Galan said.

If you have already provided your information, contact your bank immediately. The bank will likely issue a new debit card and monitor the account more closely.

The BBB encourages anyone who receives one of these calls to file a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker, even if no money was lost.

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