Bay Area Hospital's Level II trauma center allows for better care for the Coastal Bend

A Corpus Christi hospital recently received a major designation that expands its spectrum of medical care, allowing residents to get more immediate access to a higher level of trauma care.

"It is a huge deal for Corpus Christi Medical Center and for Corpus Christi City as a whole," said Bay Area Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Thomas Goaley.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recently designated Bay Area Hospital a Level II Trauma Center, the second-highest level of trauma designation available. Preparing for the designation was a three-year process, officials said.

Trauma injuries generally are occur suddenly, and cause physical harm. Even though most people think of car accidents and stabbings and shootings as traumatic injuries, Goaley said, there are many other types, including falls.

"Here in the Gulf Coast, trauma also includes to a number of things related to the beach and water activities," he said.

With trauma patients, Goaley said, minutes matter, and having a facility that can handle multiple types of cases is key with the expected growth in the Coastal Bend.

As a Level II Trauma Center, Bay Area Hospital will provide new dedicated rooms for resuscitation and operations. It will also offer continuous availability of neurosurgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neonatal care and obstetrics.

The hospital also includes services such as lab work, radiology and a blood bank. There is also an inpatient rehabilitation unit, and three dedicated helipads for life-flight transports.