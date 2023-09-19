Bay Area Bicycles loses bikes worth thousands to break-in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime Coastal Bend bike store suffered an expensive early morning robbery.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, three thieves broke into Bay Area Bicycles by throwing a brick through the window, making off with three bikes. The robbery and getaway was caught on the store's security camera.

Bay Area Bicycles owner David Pena said that all together, the bikes cost approximately $25,000.

"They (the thieves) came in the store and immediately grabbed the most expensive bikes in the store, so it's kind of an off coincidence that they did that unknowingly," Pena said. "One of these bikes was a custom bike so it would be nice to get that back, those are harder to come by."

Bay Area Bicycles has been in Corpus Christi since 1976, but Pena has owned it for two years.

While the bike thieves haven't been found yet, Pena told KRIS 6 News that he will be adding more security measures to the store to prevent future robberies.

"We did everything we could do - we've got an alarm system, the doors were locked. It's hard to prevent them from coming in," he said.

For any information regarding the robbery or the thieves, call CCPD at (361) 886-2840.

