Barbie takes over Coastal Bend businesses

These days, everyone is going pink for the new Barbie movie which includes our local businesses.

Bien Mérité is one of several spots giving its customers something to enjoy ahead of the new movie. Customers even came out today to enjoy everything from Barbie lattes, cookies, and even macaroons.

General Manager Rachel Ponce, tells KRIS 6 News that they already do everything pink and wanted to do something special for their customers.

"It's not just, 'oh, let's go to the movie'. It's like, 'let's make a day of it'," Ponce said. "So it's so awesome to see moms, daughters, everybody just coming in their Barbie gear and getting ready to go to the movies. And I'm sure they're going to stick some macs in their purse."

These special items on the menu have gotten a lot of buzz as just yesterday alone they sold nearly 200 Barbie macaroons.

Bien Mérité will continue to offer these specialty items until July 30.