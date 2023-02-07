Bald eagle pairing sighted in Aransas National Wildlife Refuge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge shared a rare site in a Facebook post on Monday, after they spotted a bald eagle pairing and their nest out on the refuge.

"Exciting news, friends! The Bald Eagles have been hanging around their nest, and we even got a report that they were mating nearby on Sunday," the post said. "Keep your fingers crossed that they nest successfully this year."

Bald eagles are not uncommon in Texas, and often winterize in the state. But according to Texas Parks & Wildlife, habitat destruction and lack of resources make it difficult to sustain breeding pairs.

The bald eagle, in addition to being the national symbol for the U.S., was considered an endangered species until Aug. 8, 2007. However, the species is still considered a "threatened" species in Texas.

The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge works to protect the wintering grounds of wild whooping cranes, and serve as a breeding ground and sanctuary for migratory birds and wildlife, according to their website.

