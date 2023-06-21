Back-to-School Health Fair aims to get students ready this upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer has officially begun, but it's never too early to make sure your child has everything they need for the upcoming school year.

For the 17th year in a row, Driscoll Children's Hospital is teaming up with the LEAD First foundation to host its back-to-school health fair.

The no-cost event is open to all students in the Coastal Bend to make sure they have a happy and healthy school year.

The event will offer a variety of free services, including health screenings, immunizations and physicals.

Backpacks, school supplies, and shoe vouchers will also be provided for each child who is present with their parent or guardian.

It's all happening Saturday, July 29, from 9 am to 1 pm at Miller High School.

