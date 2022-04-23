Back-to-back elections could cause low voter turnout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting begins Monday, and Election Day is May 7.

But a lot of people either don't know that or don't know what's on the ballot.

Then, runoff elections for the November primaries are set for May 24.

Will unfamiliarity with the ballot and back-to-back elections lead to low voter turnout?

“That could possibly happen, because it’s happening too fast," Corpus Christi voter Elesha Thompson said. "It’s too much going on in society period — especially like politically."

All Texas voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on May 7, for or against two proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Both proposals would impact property taxes.

That has Thompson promising to vote and to encourage her family to hit the polls, too.

“The property taxes are extreme, because some people can’t make (payments) on time every time — especially the elderly."

For some, there are other items on their ballots.

Port Aransas voters will elect a mayor and three city council members on May 7.

Voters in the London Independent School District will decide whether or not to approve a property tax increase to fund a school bond.

Then, 17 days later, all voters will be able to weigh-in on the primary runoffs.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands, speaking in her role as Chief Elections Officer for the county, hopes voter fatigue — or apathy — won't be an issue.

“I think you should always exercise your right to vote, and hit the ballot box," she said. "It’s important."

And Thompson agrees with her.

“It’s important to vote if you want to see any kind of change," she said. "Every time there’s an election, I’m going to participate."

The main early voting location is the Nueces County Courthouse, but there are 12 polling places set up county-wide.