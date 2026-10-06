Authorities asking for public help after shooting at San Diego, Texas store

The Duval County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a shooting at a store in San Diego, Texas Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened October 5 at a store on the 300 block of South Doctor East E Dunlap Street at 9 p.m.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

“The Duval County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and has identified multiple persons of interest,” authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.