Athletes, families and supporters gather ahead of the Special Olympics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of athletes from across South Texas are in Corpus Christi for the Special Olympics games.

Special Olympics Texas is a year-round movement that holds more than 300 competitions a year throughout the state.

It also provides health services for people with intellectual disabilities.

For the first time ever, a leadership conference was held in Corpus Christi to bring area athletes, families, and sponsors together ahead of the games.

"Just getting out here into the community, giving our needs, letting our athletes come out and meet the partners that support them and letting the athletes speak with them personally really futhers the mission of Special Olympics," said area director Angela Brengman.

The first games in Corpus Christi begin Sept. 16. To learn more about the Special Olympics and how to get involved, click here.

