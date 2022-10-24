Astros fans run to local stores for ALCS championship gear

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Academy Sports and Outdoors has had their fair share of Houston Astros fans come through their doors over the last 24 hours.

That's because the big league club just advanced to the World Series by sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series (4-0).

Astros fans flocked to the local Academy — which remained open until nearly 1 a.m. on Monday — to pick up ALCS hats and shirts immediately after game four went final.

Academy officials said they were prepared for the crowds.

"Academy has partnered up with the Astros organization so we are one of the only ones that get to have this product here at Academy," Store Director Ashley Rivas said. "Customers are very excited. We had customers coming in at midnight last night shopping the product as we did the release after the win. So, a lot of great energy was coming through the building last night."

