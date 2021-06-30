Watch
Art Museum of South Texas joins program to provide free admission to low-income families

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 30, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas wants people from all backgrounds to enjoy its collections. Thanks to the Museums for All initiative, the south Texas museum will be able to do just that.

The Museums for All initiative is brought by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The program hopes to increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources to those who are lower income.

Through the program, those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain free or reduced admission to more than 600 museums throughout the United States just by presenting their EBT card. The admission is good for up to four visitors.

The more than 600 institutions who participate in Museums for All include art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more.

To find out which museums are participating in the program, click here.

