Man arrested in 2023 murder of 43-year-old Robstown man

ROBSTOWN, TX — A man was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, September 18, and remains behind bars at the Nueces County Jail.

According to an arrest report, 26-year-old John Albert Hinojosa told law enforcement officers that he and another man were ordered to kill 43-year-old Robert Perez of Robstown, Texas.

Hinojosa stated he was the driver, and another man exited the vehicle on the 700 block of N. Sixth St. in Robstown and shot Perez several times, killing him.

The arrest report details that Hinojosa was arrested at the 16000 block of River Road Blvd at the River Square Apartments near Interstate 37. Hinojosa had several warrants, including murder, sexual assault to a child, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.