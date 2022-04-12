Arrest made in connection with Port Avenue shooting death

A man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting death of David Charles Mcentire.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter, 30-year-old Manuel Fernandez III was arrested on capital murder charges.

The blotter states following the shooting on the 3700 block of Port Avenue, an investigation led to CCPD identifying Fernandez as the alleged shooter.

Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for capital murder with a $950,000 bond, according to the blotter.

Close to noon on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the same block where the shooting had occurred. The blotter states officers responded to a disturbance between a man and a woman.

"When the officers arrived, they contacted Manuel Fernandez III and placed him into custody for the outstanding warrant of arrest," the blotter states.

Fernandez was was transported to the City Detention Center for booking.