One man dead after early morning shooting on Port Avenue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed a man is dead after a shooting on the 3700 block of Port Avenue on Monday.

CCPD responded to a call about the shooting this morning just after 7:45 a.m. on the city's west side.

Police arrived at an apartment complex and found the man with a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Officials said the unidentified man was transported to the hospital, however, CCPD officials confirmed the man died at the hospital.

Police have not arrested anyone linked to the shooting and officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

