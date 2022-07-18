Watch Now
Area law enforcement practices school safety drills at Calallen High School

Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 18, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools across the country and in the Coastal Bend are taking extra measures when it comes to school safety following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde.

Right now, several law enforcement agencies are at Calallen High School practicing various safety drills.

Calallen ISD superintendent Emily Lorenz told KRIS 6 News she appreciates the time their local law enforcement is taking to better prepare for all types of emergencies.

"We want our students safe, we want our students secured," said Lorenz. "This is a really great way to practice that when it's not an emergency situation."

These school safety drills are expected to last until 4 p.m. Monday.

Lorenz said those involved in Monday's training exercises will review what they learned and what can be improved moving forward.

