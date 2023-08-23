Area elementary students go on shopping spree at JC Penney

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was not a typical shopping day at JC Penney Wednesday morning.

For starters, the department store was closed to the general public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The reason?

The store was hosting 100 VIP shoppers.

Fish for Life, a Corpus Christi non-profit organization held its 7th annual shopping spree for students.

This year children from West Oso Elementary and Allen Elementary were treated to a back-to-school shopping spree courtesy of Fish for Life.

The group works with at-risk children and their families.

Chuck Goodwin, the president of Fish for Life, says, "Most of these kids would not have new school clothes otherwise."

Kids like Trinity Martinez.

She told us, "I'm getting ready for to go to 2nd grade. I got shirts and pink shoes."

Each student went home with a new pair of jeans, 3 tops, a package of underwear, and a package of socks.

Chuck Goodwin says Fish for Life sponsors this event because "We want to demonstrate to these children and their families that the community cares about them."

Donations from community sponsors and a 30% discount from JCPenney's covered the cost of the shopping spree.

It added up to about $150 per student.

