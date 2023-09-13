Aransas Pass set to vote on budget that will allow for dedicated EMS within the city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a move aimed at enhancing emergency medical services (EMS) in Aransas Pass, the Ingleside-based Tri-County EMS agency has committed to stationing at least one ambulance full-time in the Harbor City. This strategic decision is expected to significantly reduce response times to 9-1-1 calls for assistance.

City Manager Gary Edwards unveiled this development on Monday, August 20th, as part of the city's preparations for the fiscal year 2024 budget. The proposal entails increasing the city's budgetary contribution to the non-profit Tri-County EMS by an additional $125,000. This supplement comes on top of the existing $177,000 that the agency receives from taxpayers, bringing the total allocation to $302,000.

Of all the recommendations presented by Edwards for review by the city council for the upcoming fiscal year, this initiative stood out as a top priority. Edwards emphasized, "This will purchase another ambulance," noting that Tri-County EMS had already procured the vehicle for this specific purpose. The primary rationale behind this move is to significantly reduce response times within Aransas Pass.

If approved, City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed the reasoning behind the decision, adding that Tri-County EMS was planning to rent space for its local station with the goal of eventually building its own brick-and-mortar structure.

The decision to station an EMS provider in Aransas Pass is grounded in practicality, as Edwards pointed out: "There are a lot of retirees in this community, throughout this area, a lot of winter visitors. And so, being able to provide medical services, emergency medical services is very important for them also."

This initiative represents a crucial step forward in improving emergency medical services and ensuring the safety and well-being of Aransas Pass residents. Over the past few years, Tri-County EMS has logged an increasing number of medical responses in Aransas Pass, making this development a timely and essential addition to the community.

