Aransas Pass residents celebrated with style during 2nd annual Pardi Gras

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass hosted their 2nd annual Pardi Gras on Saturday, Feb. 11, with residents and vendors coming together to celebrate with a parade, music, food and community activities.

The event was created in an effort between the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and Destination Aransas Pass to draw more people to the area during the winter months.

All of the money raised from the event will go towards projects to beautify downtown Aransas Pass.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.