Aransas Pass resident sentenced to prison for firearm possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kenny Don Jones, an Aransas Pass resident, has been ordered to federal prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton handed Jones a sentence of 90 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release.

Jones had a significant criminal history prior to the recent shooting, including a previous murder conviction and convictions for shooting two other individuals.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Jones changed his story about the shooting over the course of two interviews.

On July 20, 2021, authorities learned of a suspicious death and found a deceased male subject with a single casing from a discharged round near him in a milk crate.

According to the release, Jones was also present and reported that the firearm was his. He said the deceased male had taken the firearm from his bag, pointing it at him and after wrestling the firearm away, had fired when the victim lunged at him. Jones drove to Rockport after the shooting and threw the weapon, a .9mm Smith & Wesson pistol, out of his vehicle, as he was not supposed to have guns. Law enforcement later recovered the gun.

Jones will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

