Aransas Pass police to release investigation files to family in decades-old Elisa Roberson missing person case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass police will release the investigation files of Elisa Roberson, a teen who went missing decades ago, to her family.

The release comes after a Rule 11 agreement was made between the city of Aransas Pass and Roberson's family. The agreement stated the files would be turned over if a geo-forensic investigation at the home where she lived during her disappearance yielded no new evidence.

Police conducted and completed the geo-forensic investigation in February.

Roberson originally went missing after walking to a friend's home near Kieberg Elementary School in Aransas Pass on August 6th, 1989.

KRIS6 News reached out to the family of Elisa Roberson for a statement:

We acknowledge and thank the Aransas Pass Police Department for finally releasing a public statement. This is a necessary step toward the transparency we have long requested. It is our sincere hope that this marks a turning point toward a relationship defined by mutual respect, empathy, and a shared commitment to finding the truth.

As this process moves forward, we emphasize that the Aransas Pass Police Department remains the Office of Origin for this case. As such, we are formally requesting the designation of a specific liaison to communicate with the family. A consistent point of contact is essential for discussing active leads, including investigative findings. Furthermore, we anticipate the imminent release of the case files to our legal and investigative team.

For over a decade, the Roberson family has endured the weight of public suspicion, having been falsely accused of the murder of our own loved one and a cover-up. For ten years, the narrative persisted that Elisa’s remains were buried on the property of our childhood home. However, the recent geoforensic survey has finally provided the proof we have maintained all along: the answers are not in that home. This scientific verification is a crucial step in clearing our family’s name and refocusing the investigation where it belongs.

We remind leadership—including Chief David Perkins and Capt. Frank Kent—that the Texas Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights mandates that next of kin be kept informed of the status of an investigation. In sensitive matters involving the loss of a loved one, law enforcement transparency is not optional; it is a legal and moral obligation required to maintain public trust.

The family remains ready to work alongside authorities. However, true collaboration requires empathy and open communication that has been absent for far too long. We move forward with a renewed sense of hope that justice for Elisa is within reach. We look forward to seeing an immediate and transparent commitment to action from the Aransas Pass Police Department—one that finally delivers the meaningful answers our family has been seeking for 37 years."

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