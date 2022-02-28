Aransas Pass police need help in identifying man wanted in connection to purse snatching

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police need your help to identify a man wanted in connection to a purse snatching theft that left an 89-year-old woman injured.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Dollar General on Commercial Street, and AP police are searching for a slender-build black man who was driving a newer model black sedan.

Police asks anyone with information regarding this case to call (361) 758-5224.

Visit the Contact Tri-County Crimestoppers website to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward, authorities say.