Aransas Pass police looking for missing woman and her son

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is searching for a 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son who were reported missing on Thursday. Ar

Jennifer Lee Villareal and her son Victor were reported missing by concerned friends who have not been heard from her since New Year's Eve.

Villareal was last heard from, shortly after midnight, when she spoke with her daughter on the phone. None of her friends or family have had contact with her since then, Aransas Pass police report.

Villareal does not own a car and usually uses the bus and taxis for her transportation.

She is described as 45 years old, 5-feet-1 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Jennifer or her son since the first of the New Year, please contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224 and speak with Det. Sgt. Frank Kent.

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit tips to the Tri-County Crimestoppers at 361-758-8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

