Aransas Pass police looking for man who performed lewd sex acts at Walmart

Incident occurred late Monday afternoon at Walmart
Courtesy photo: Aransas Pass police.
The car the alleged suspect fled the scene from the Walmart at Aransas Pass
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 14, 2021
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are looking for a heavyset young man with a black hair and beard who allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl Monday afternoon at the Aransas Pass Walmart.

Police say the unknown male assailant allegedly exposed his genitals and committed a deviant sex act in front of the girl between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is described as a heavyset young white male who could possible be Hispanic, police say. He was wearing a facemask for much of his time in the store, but his face can be seen when exiting the store.

The suspect was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and black athletic shorts.

The man drove off from the store in a four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck. No license plate number is available.

If you know more information about this man, contact Tri-County Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward!

