Aransas Pass police concerned with rise in opioid use in the city

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police took to social media Saturday to address a serious situation the city is facing.

According to a social media post by the police department, there has been an increase in opioid overdoses and deaths in the city.

Police said it's due to "hot shots" and several other types of opioids being distributed and consumed by people in the area.

A "hot shot" is a mix of heroin and another more powerful opioid.

Police said chronic users become "easy prey" to dealers.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 25, Aransas Pass police said officers, EMS and the fire department have used Narcan on about 25 different occasions and most on the same people, multiple times.

Narcan (Naloxone HCl) is a prescription-only drug used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency.

According to the CDC, 104,288 Americans died from a drug overdose between Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021.

There are several different resources available for those struggling with drug addiction.

South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Service 361-882-9979

Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse of Coastal Bend

Adults 361-854-9199

Youth 361-887-7070

PDAP (Palmer Drug Abuse Program) 361-887-8900

Charlie's Place 361-882-9302

The Wenholz House & The Wenholz Women's House 361-452-0591

Bayview 361-986-8200

South Texas Mental Health 361-356-6441

Shoreline Inc (Taft) for juveniles with substance abuse problems 361-528-3356 (at will for juveniles & must want the help)

Rise Recovery (San Antonio) for individuals, families, and youth

210-227-2634

Residents in Aransas Pass who are struggling with addiction are also encouraged to contact the police department any time, day or night on their website, Facebook messenger, or by phone at 361-758-5224.

You can also walk into their office, located at 600 Cleveland Blvd. and ask for the chief.

