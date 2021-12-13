Aransas Pass PD looking for officers, conducting annual toy drive

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department needs some new officers.

The department also is sponsoring its annual Cops for Tots Toy Drive.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard spoke of his needs with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro during an interview Monday morning.

Blanchard said he needs a police officer and a telecommunications officer and has no applicants for either position.

And demand is highest during the holiday season for the department’s annual toy drive with lagging donations so far.

You can learn more about the department’s application opportunities here.

And more information about contributing to the toy drive can be obtained here.