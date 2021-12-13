Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aransas Pass PD looking for officers, conducting annual toy drive

items.[0].videoTitle
The Aransas Pass Police Department needs two new officers and is sponsoring its annual Cops for Tots Toy Drive.
Aransas Pass Police Department Chief Eric Blanchard
Posted at 7:35 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 08:41:49-05

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department needs some new officers.

The department also is sponsoring its annual Cops for Tots Toy Drive.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard spoke of his needs with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro during an interview Monday morning.

Blanchard said he needs a police officer and a telecommunications officer and has no applicants for either position.

And demand is highest during the holiday season for the department’s annual toy drive with lagging donations so far.

You can learn more about the department’s application opportunities here.

And more information about contributing to the toy drive can be obtained here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here