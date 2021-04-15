Aransas Pass PD looking for Mercedes-Benz credit card skimmer

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking for help in apprehending a suspect who apparently is using credit card information obtained by a skimmer device.

Police say the suspect has utilized a vehicle that appears to be a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class when arriving at the stories.

Courtesy photo. Aransas Pass police are looking for a suspect who was driving this Mercedes-Benz in a series of recent credit-card scams across the Coastal Bend.

The victim's card information was used at several stores in Corpus Christi and Aransas Pass.

If you have information or want to make an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

Please all 1-800-245-TIPS (8477) or 361-758-8477 if you have any information.