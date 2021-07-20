Aransas Pass PD: Illegal dumping NOT allowed

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are making it very clear; illegal dumping will not be tolerated in their city.

The police department said on their Facebook page that if they catch you dumping your trash illegally, they will be posting photos to reiterate their seriousness regarding the issue.

So what is illegal dumping?

According to Aransas Pass PD, dumping your trash into another's trash can is illegal dumping, and is even considered theft of service. This includes dumping your items in trash cans belonging to local businesses.

Police caught two visitors from Rockport on Monday illegally dumping, and stayed true to their promise on posting photos. Fair warning.