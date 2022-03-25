Aransas Pass PD makes arrest in 2013 alleged 'Grim Reaper Rapist' 'case

A man wanted for what Aransas Pass Police Department officials are calling multiple "brutal" rapes in the area was arrested.

Adrian Martinez — also known as about nine other aliases, officials said — was taken into custody after DNA evidence linked him to two rapes in Aransas Pass and one rape in the Houston area.

He was named the 'Grim Reaper Rapist' because of a noticeable tattoo on his chest, described by the victim, officials said.

According to the release, in October 2013, a woman reported a rape near the 1000 block of N. Commercial in Aransas Pass, toward Rockport. The victim, officials said, reported the man "assaulted her and tried to knock her out. He then brutalized and raped her."

At the time, police said they had little information about the suspect, but were able to recover DNA evidence from the scene and victim.

According to an APPD news release, a year or more later, officials received word that the alleged rapist struck again, this time in the Houston area.

"We’d soon learn he also had raped another female in AP a few years after the 2013 case as well," officials stated in the release. "After tracking him down and taking him into custody, a confirmed DNA specimen was collected from him and submitted to the lab. He was soon after linked to the two rape cases in AP, as well as a trespassing case and rape in the Houston area."

Officials said it is uncertain if he is linked to additional crimes.

Martinez is currently being held in the San Patricio County Jail, and he is expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated sexual assault, officials said.

An investigation is still ongoing.