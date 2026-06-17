Aransas Pass mayor apologizes to family of teen missing since 1989

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mayor of Aransas Pass issued a public apology to the family of Elisa Roberson Monday night, decades after police cast suspicion on her relatives following her disappearance in 1989.

Mayor Jason Knight said the city supported and funded a geo-forensic investigation at Elisa's childhood home. The investigation found no new evidence, clearing suspicions Aransas Pass police made years ago that Elisa's family had something to do with her disappearance.

"And I mean that with all my heart because, you know, I, I grew up around you guys. So for what, what you guys have gone through in the past, I truly apologize and I, I know we all do. I know this group here stands with me. So, and, uh, I know me, Ruby, I'll be giving you a call in the morning and I just hope this helps you and your family. So thank you," Knight said.

Under an agreement between the city of Aransas Pass and the Roberson family, the Aransas Pass Police Department will release its investigation files after decades of waiting.

Elisa's sister, Ruby Hall, said she is grateful for Knight's apology and called it a milestone in a grueling fight. Hall released a full statement following the apology.

Tonight marks a monumental milestone toward healing, accountability, and justice. Our family expresses our deepest gratitude to Mayor Jason Knight and the city council for issuing a formal, public apology.

In particular, we recognize Mayor Knight for demonstrating true leadership. It takes immense courage to do the right thing in the midst of adversity. By choosing accountability over convenience, Mayor Knight has shown the kind of integrity our community deserves, taking a vital step in the right direction.

This moment is a powerful testament to what it takes to seek justice for a missing and murdered loved one. It requires a relentless perseverance from a family to demand answers. This milestone stands as proof that no matter how grueling the fight, unwavering dedication will eventually yield results. To every family walking this difficult path: let this be a reminder that your exhausting efforts do not go unnoticed, and they are never in vain.

To those who stood at the council podium and spoke passionately on our behalf at every single meeting: thank you. Without your love, advocacy, and steadfast support, this moment would not have been possible.

While words cannot fully capture our gratitude tonight, your support has forever changed our journey. We look forward to moving forward together toward a future rooted in truth justice.

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