Aransas Pass hosts Saltwater Mardi Gras to bring community together for a day of fun

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Saltwater Mardi Gras took over downtown in Aransas Pass Saturday March 1 headlined by their famous gumbo cook off.

The fourth annual event included live music, local vendors, a parade, and of course the gumbo competition.

"So we won second place the first year... this year the public votes on who the number one gumbo is," Gumbo cook off competitor Frank Mcknight said.

This event brought the Aransas Pass community together for a day of fun and is expected to continue for years to come.