Aransas Pass Fire Department working to contain brush fire near Myrtle Avenue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Fire Department is battling a brush fire that broke out around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Aransas Pass Police Department said that the fire is burning in about 20 acres near Myrtle Avenue near Lamont Road and Maddox Avenue and is moving westbound towards Business 35.

Assistance is being provided from fire departments in Refugio and Kingsville but right now, none of the fire has been contained. Several firefighters are also receiving medical attention due to the extreme heat.

Officials ask that residents in several areas in Aransas Pass to evacuate, including:

- Getaway RV Park

- Aransas Bay RV Resort

- Gaslight Village

- along Ireland Avenue between 9th and 13th Street

Officials said that the the Aransas Pass Civic Center is being used as a shelter for evacuated residents.

