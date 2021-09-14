Aransas Pass de-annexation changes 911 call response areas

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The 911 call response areas have changed for the city of Aransas Pass.

According to the Aransas Pass Chief of Police Eric Blanchard, the city recently settled a lawsuit by de-annexing Phase 1, 2, and 3 annexations from 2019.

"As a result, these areas previously serviced by police, fire, and EMS have fallen outside of the City’s jurisdiction," says Blanchard. "This means, calls for police, fire, and EMS will now be referred to the respective county government, Aransas County or San Patricio County."

Aransas Pass City Limits 9142021 by Ryan Garza on Scribd

Blanchard says the officials are working to update the public safety call system to better streamline 911 referrals to the proper area and that pending criminal investigation will be handled by the respective Sheriff's department.

The department has provided a breakdown of over 1,000 public safety service calls to give citizens an idea of what kind of calls they have responded to since the de-annexation.