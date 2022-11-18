Aransas Pass community comes together for annual Fall Feast

The Aransas Pass community came together Thursday for a warm Thanksgiving meal.

It was part of the Fall Feast held at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.

The annual event invites everyone to come in for good company and a nice meal.

Organizers told KRIS 6 News they were grateful for the extra support this year.

"We have folks who may be spending the holidays alone this year and this gives them an opportunity to come in share it with another family," said Kaylynn Paxson, the director of community enrichment."

Along with some good food, there was also face painting and other fun activities for the kids to enjoy.

