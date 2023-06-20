Aransas Pass Aquatic Center set to reopen after drowning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the city of Aransas Pass, the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center will reopen on July 1 after closing on June 12 after a drowning accident.

On June 12 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said a girl younger than 10 years old and not from Aransas Pass fell in the water at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center and was noticed to be unresponsive or in distress. The girl was pulled from the water and was later pronounced dead.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.