Aransas Pass addresses streetlight outages on heavily traveled road

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass leaders say they're putting together a plan to get streetlights fixed along a heavily traveled section of one of the city's main roads.

“The streetlights on Wheeler, those are things we’re aware of," City Manager Gary Edwards said. "In fact, they were discussed at a recent city council meeting."

The issue wasn't on Monday night's city council agenda, but council members did discuss streetlight outages at their last meeting of last year.

The lights in question along Wheeler Avenue are actually power provider AEP's property. When they go out, it's AEP's responsibility to fix them.

The city is coming up with a plan to report malfunctioning streetlights to AEP all at once, after workers from the Aransas Pass Police Department and Public Works Department search the city and make note of them.

"It’s not going to be a matter of whenever they see one, they tell us," Edwards said. "It’s going to be a concerted effort — like take an evening and go around town, and then give us the long list. That detail is being worked out right now."

Edwards says he doesn't have a date set yet for the streetlight outage search, but he says it's coming "very soon."

While many streetlights are out along Wheeler Avenue, there are many others that work. It's why some folks in town aren't as concerned as those who brought the issue to the attention of city leaders.

“I’ve walked this (street) several times with my dog, and I love it," Aransas Pass resident George McGee said. "Wheeler is — they’ve got the lights.”