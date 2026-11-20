An Aransas County jury has sentenced a 36-year-old man to 199 years in prison for the sexual abuse of two young family members.

On Nov. 18, the jury found Aaron Bishop guilty of one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The same jury assessed his punishment at 99 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child charge and 50 years for each Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact charge.

The judge ordered all sentences to run consecutively, resulting in a combined 199-year sentence.

Evidence showed that, around 2015, one victim was watching a television program with her mother. Her mother used it as a teaching moment and advised that if anyone ever hurt her, she needed to tell. The victim then disclosed that Bishop had touched her inappropriately. She said the abuse started when she was around 8 years old in 2013. Bishop would have been 23 at the time.

The victim's mother called Bishop to confront him about the allegations. At first, he denied it, but ultimately admitted to it.

Law enforcement was not notified until 2020, when the victim would have been 15. Shortly after law enforcement was notified, a parent of the victim completed an affidavit of non-prosecution, thinking it was in the best interest of their daughter. Law enforcement suspended the case involving the victim in 2020.

The jury also heard evidence that Bishop sexually abused another family member when she was 7 years old. That abuse began around 2004, which would have made Bishop 14 at the time. That victim disclosed multiple instances of sexual abuse to the jury.

The abuse came to light in 2006, when the mother walked in on Bishop him inappropriately touching the victim. When confronted, Bishop admitted to the abuse.

In 2006, Bishop moved out of the home in which the victims also lived in and into a property with just him and his step-father.

In 2013, Bishop was allowed back to the home to visit his family, including the victim who had been sexually abused and the second victim, whom he then started to sexually abuse.

In 2021, the two victims learned for the first time that Bishop had abused them both. Their parents had never told them about the abuse the other endured.

In 2024, the first victim decided to call law enforcement to see what had happened to her case. She learned for the first time that an affidavit of non-prosecution had been completed by one of her parents. She asked a new detective on the case to reopen it.

The detective contacted the Aransas County Attorney's Office, which instructed them to reopen the case and send it for review.

The case was accepted, indicted by a grand jury and went to trial.

The convictions came approximately 22 years after the abuse of the first victim and 13 years after the abuse of the second victim.