Aransas County man reflects on the night Hurricane Harvey made landfall

Joe Kirchens and his family remember the emotional and financial strain that Hurricane Harvey caused on his family, but they continue to persevere through it all.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 25, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — An Aransas County man remembers the night Hurricane Harvey made landfall vividly.

Joe Kirchens said he and his family never anticipated
the damage that Hurricane Harvey would cause to their home.

"The whole house was rattling; those walls were puffing," said Joe Kirchens.

Five years later, Joe Kirchens says there's still work to be done to fix his home and yard.

Kirchens and his family rode out the storm in their house, and when the sun came up the next morning, they saw the damage.

The storm knocked out power for more than three weeks, but the family stayed home and continued to push through.

Five years later, Kirchens and his family have done a lot, and they're still not done.

"I still got a lot of stuff to do, but it's one day at a time," said Kirchens.

