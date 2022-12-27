Apollo Towing offers 'NO EXCUSE New Year's Tow' campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Apollo Towing Services is starting its "NO EXCUSE New Year's Tow" campaign that focuses on preventing accidents that are caused by driving under the influence, according to a release.

It's the 13th year that they offer the program and it focuses on preventing deaths. injuries and arrest at no cost.

Apollo Towing encourages drivers needing assistance to call (361) 853-0003 to arrange a pickup.

Criteria for a free NO EXCUSE ride/tow include:

Tows must be conducted IN Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas

Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas The towed vehicle MUST be operational (not wrecked/broken down)

be operational (not wrecked/broken down) Apollo Towing Service will transport vehicle and driver ONLY

Driver MUST have keys for the vehicle being towed

have keys for the vehicle being towed Operators WILL assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of the tow truck

assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of the tow truck Operators MAY NOT charge for NO EXCUSES tows

charge for NO EXCUSES tows Drivers should call (361) 853-0003 to arrange pickup

No questions asked

The annual "NO EXCUSE New Year's Tow" campaign will start Saturday, Dec. 31, and will end on Jan.1.

For more information on Apollo Towing, click here or call (361) 853-0003.

