Animals move in as Nueces County Junior Livestock Show's busiest day wraps up

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show continued Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Robstown with the animal move-in, marking the busiest day for the show with 13 different events taking place.

While this is a competition, what really matters is the skills the young competitors learn throughout the entire process.

"You have your own best friend that you can see anytime you want and its just they're very sweet, I love them they're sweet animals," Tuloso-Midway High School ninth-grade student Faith Wallace said.

The livestock show will continue through Saturday where they will wrap up the event with the Parade of Champions at 10 a.m.