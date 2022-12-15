American Diabetes Association receives $20,000 donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The American Diabetes Association received a $20,000 donation Thursday afternoon to support their research and youth outreach efforts.

The funds were courtesy of Dismas Charities, Incorporated. Regional vice president for Dismas Charites Joe Driver says his support of the American Diabetes Association is also personal.

“I have lost both my parents to diabetes,“ says Dimas. “Anything that we can do that can help combat this disease or find a cure, then we do everything we can to support it.”

Dismas Charities, Incorporated runs several substance abuse and recovery centers across the state. The donation was funded by the company’s fishing tournament earlier this year.